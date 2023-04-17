Brecon Beacons: Park to use Welsh name Bannau Brycheiniog
Brecon Beacons National Park has announced that it will use its Welsh language name only in future.
The switch - to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park - takes effect on its 66th anniversary.
Park bosses say the name change will help celebrate and promote the area's culture and heritage.
It is part of a wider overhaul of how the park is managed, to try and address serious environmental challenges.
The new name means "The Peaks of Brychan's Kingdom".
Brycheiniog - named after 5th Century King Brychan - was an independent kingdom in the early middle ages, and its borders roughly match those of the national park today.
Resmi Satheesan, a holidaymaker who is originally from India and is currently based in St Albans, Hertfordshire, visits the park often with her family.
"I think it will take us a while to get used to the name, but I wouldn't mind the change," she said.
"More than the name, it's the place [people] are coming for. It's like Mumbai and Bombay - there are still people who say Bombay, but we still know what they are talking about.
"I have spoken multiple languages and travelled a lot, and what's not to love about trying something new or learning something about the locals?"
Laura Howell, from the Gower, Swansea, added: "People will probably keep calling it the Brecon Beacons I imagine, but for those who are Welsh speakers it's a bit of pride and I think it's great that it will be referred to the Welsh way of saying it.
"I think it's a step forward. We live in Wales, so it should be the case."
Bannau Brycheiniog National Park's chief executive, Catherine Mealing-Jones, said: "It just felt the right time to reclaim the old name for the area. [It] reflects our commitment to the Welsh language.
"But we understand people are used to calling the park by the name everyone's used for 66 years, so we don't expect everyone to use it, at least straight away."
It is the second of Wales' national parks to adopt a Welsh-only name - following Eryri (formerly Snowdonia) last year.
Bannau Brycheiniog covers approximately 520 square miles (1,347 sq km) of south and mid Wales, and attracts about four million visitors a year.
Its industrial heritage has won Unesco World Heritage status for the former coal-mining community of Blaenavon.
But recent reports on the state of the natural environment have flagged several concerns.
These include a 30% decline in farmland birds since the 1970s, as well as 67% of waterbodies within the Wye catchment, and 88% of Usk waterbodies failing pollution targets.
A new management plan will attempt to reverse declines in wildlife species across the park by 2030, and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2035, park bosses have say.
It will involve working with partners to plant a million trees, restore 16,000 hectares of damaged peatland, build renewable energy schemes and improve public transport.
"We've got out of balance between people and nature and the climate," Ms Mealing-Jones said.
The plans include the creation of wildlife corridors, and a pledge to plant one million new trees.
A focus on local food will see a push towards more fruit and vegetable farming within the park.
"There are still sheep grazing and cattle in the hills and all the things that are central to what you'd expect from this landscape," Ms Mealing-Jones said.
"But there's more horticulture going on, vineyards, renewable energy sources, we're capturing more carbon into the peatlands and biodiversity is starting to come back."
Stella Owen, NFU Cymru's county advisor, said that, while it was important the national park was put "on a pedestal", local farmers had to have the ability "to run businesses, to be profitable, and to continue in these wonderful, vibrant communities - delivering on the Welsh language, the culture and the social aspect of what we have."
Welsh actor Michael Sheen also welcomed the new plans, including "the reclamation of the old Welsh name - an old name for a new way of being".