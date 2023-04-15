Wales travel warning amid busy weekend of sport and gigs
People travelling into Wales have been urged to plan ahead as thousands visit for a busy weekend of events.
On Saturday, a record crowd of more than 8,000 will watch the Women's Six Nations game between Wales and England at Cardiff Arms Park.
On Sunday, 6,000 runners are expected to take part in the Newport Marathon.
Paramore and Bloc Party are playing at the Cardiff International Arena on Saturday evening.
Cardiff council urged visitors to leave plenty of time for their journeys.
A spokesman said: "The rail network is expected to be very busy."
Newport council said roads would be closed around the marathon route on Sunday.
A council spokesman said: "Roads will reopen on a rolling basis throughout the day as the race progresses, apart from Usk Way.
"This will be closed for most of the day, and isn't likely to reopen before 7pm."
A park and ride service will run from the ICC Wales conference centre into Newport city centre.
A spokesman for Transport for Wales said: "Ahead of a busy weekend, with events taking place in Cardiff and Newport, we advise all our customers to plan ahead and check before you travel online or using our app.
"Please travel responsibility, respect our staff and enjoy the weekend."
The Welsh government, which is responsible for Traffic Wales, said: "We work with partners to minimise travel disruption on the trunk road network."
It advised people to allow plenty of time for their journeys.