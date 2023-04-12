Conwy: Sightings in search for missing Ausra Plungiene
More than 60 rescue team volunteers have resumed the search for a woman who was last seen walking her dog.
Ausra Plungiene, 56, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, set off with her black Swedish lapphund in the mountains above the Conwy Valley on Tuesday morning.
The multi-agency search for her was paused at 20:00 BST on Wednesday, but was due to resume on Thursday morning.
Two possible sightings were also being investigated, North Wales Police said.
The force said Ms Plungiene is an experienced mountain walker who was well equipped for the conditions.
Specially trained officers are supporting her family as the search continues.
Supt Owain Llewellyn said: "We are desperately concerned about Ausra's wellbeing, as are her family.
"A large search involving several organisations has been taking place all day in the mountains above Rowen until we lost the light in the evening."
Sixty-five volunteers, including members of the RAF Mountain Rescue Service, have been out on the hills "in some extremely challenging conditions", Supt Llewellyn added.
"It's an absolutely horrendous situation for the family."
Ausra Plungiene's car was found in a mountain car park in Bwlch-y-ddeufaen shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Police are investigating two possible sightings of her and her dog, called Eyora, in the Carneddau mountains on Tuesday.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been walking in that area on Tuesday with a dog to get in touch, so they can can rules these sightings out of their enquiries.
The team is also investigating possible leads from a hillwalking app Ms Plungiene often uses to log her mountain routes.
Supt Llewellyn urged people not to conduct their own searches due to the poor weather conditions.