Conwy: Search for missing dog walker Ausra Plungiene
A major search is under way for a missing woman who was last seen walking her dog.
Ausra Plungiene, 56, from Prestatyn, is believed to have left home to walk her dog at about 10:30 BST on Tuesday.
The alarm was raised shortly before 22:00 when police began a search across Eryri, also known as Snowdonia.
North Wales Police said Ms Plungiene's car was found in Rowen, Conwy, early on Wednesday.
Officers said she may have been wearing a dark pink/purple padded jacket, black leggings and blue shoes.
Supt Owain Llewellyn said: "We are extremely concerned for Ausra's safety and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen her or has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch.
"A number of resources were deployed throughout the night to try and find her. Her vehicle was located in a remote car park in Rowen shortly after midnight so we are working to establish which route she may have taken."
"Searches are continuing across the area this morning - involving a number of resources including air support."
Supt Llewellyn asked people not to conduct their own searches due to the poor weather conditions.