Conwy: Body found in search for missing walker
A body has been found in the search for a missing dog walker.
Ausra Plungiene, 56, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, went missing in the mountains above the Conwy Valley on Tuesday morning.
Mountain rescue team members made the discovery near Yr Aryg in the Carneddau mountain range on Thursday afternoon.
While formal identification is yet to take place, Ms Plungiene's family has been informed. Her dog was found alive at the location, police said.
Supt Owain Llewelyn of North Wales Police said: "Our thoughts are with Ausra's family at this most difficult time.
"I would like to offer my thanks to all involved in the search for Ausra, in what have been extremely difficult weather conditions," he added.
"Finally, I would appeal for Ausra's family to be afforded some privacy during the coming days."
More than 60 rescue team volunteers had joined the search across Eryri - also known as Snowdonia - for Ms Plungiene.
North Wales Police said Ms Plungiene was an experienced mountain walker who was well equipped for the conditions.
Ms Plungiene's car was found in a mountain car park in Bwlch-y-ddeufaen shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Earlier on Thursday, police were investigating two possible sightings and had narrowed down the search to an area of almost 14 sq miles.
Video posted on Twitter showed snow and ice on the ground and strong winds in the area on Wednesday.
The force has said it would not be commenting further, and no further updates would be issued.