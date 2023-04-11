Haverfordwest councillor's alleged slave comments investigated
- Published
A councillor is being investigated by the Conservative Party after he was accused of making racist comments about black people.
Pembrokeshire councillor Andrew Edwards is alleged to have said white men should have black slaves.
Political opponents identified Mr Edwards' voice on an audio recording of comments which emerged online.
He said he had referred the matter to a watchdog and could not comment further.
The Conservative Party confirmed it was investigating the allegations and that Mr Edwards had not yet been suspended.
On the recording, published by Nation Cymru, the speaker can be heard saying: "Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all.
"I think all white men should have a black man as a slave or black woman as a slave, you know.
"There's nothing wrong with skin colour, it's just that they're lower class than us white people."
It's not known when or where the 16-second clip was recorded.
Mr Edwards, who represents the Haverfordwest Prendergast ward, would not confirm whether the recording was of him.
He said: "I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me.
"This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation.
"It is now in the hands of legal experts and the ombudsman.
"It would be unfair on the process for me to comment."
The ombudsman's office confirmed it had received a self-referral. That does not necessarily mean a formal investigation will be launched.
Pembrokeshire council said: "We are aware of an allegation being made and have referred the matter to the ombudsman. It would be inappropriate to comment further."
The council's leader, Di Clements, said Mr Edwards left the party group on the council on Tuesday.
She said she could not comment further until the ombudsman reported back.
The Labour group said: "The views contained within this recording are disgusting."
The people of Pembrokeshire, a spokesman said, would be shocked by Mr Edwards' alleged comments.
They added: "Racism has absolutely no place in our society, let alone in the views expressed by an elected member on Pembrokeshire County Council."