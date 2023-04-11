Holyhead: Three arrested after suspected firearm discharged in street
Three people have been arrested after a firearm is believed to have been discharged on a residential street.
The incident took place on Newry Street in Holyhead, Anglesey at about 08:30 GMT on Monday, 10 April.
North Wales Police said no injuries were reported.
One man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a firearm with intent. He was later released on condition bail.
Two other men were arrested on suspicion of affray and later released under investigation.
Det Insp Lisa Jones said: "We are aware footage of the incident has been shared across social media, attracting widespread comments.
"Our investigations into the incident are ongoing and I am asking anyone who captured the incident on camera to get in touch with us as soon as possible."