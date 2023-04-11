Aamir Siddiqi murder: Re-appeal for arrest of Mohammed Ali Ege
A re-appeal has been made for information leading to the arrest of Wales' most wanted man, on the 13th anniversary of a murder.
Mohammed Ali Ege is wanted by police in connection with the death of 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi in Cardiff on 11 April 2010.
South Wales Police asked anyone who has information to call Crimestoppers, with a £10,000 reward offered.
Two men were convicted of Aamir's murder in 2010.
The schoolboy believed he was opening the door to a teacher in April 2010 when he was stabbed to death in a frenzied drug-fuelled attack by contract killers Jason Richards and Ben Hope.
The two heroin addicts were paid £1,000 to kill an innocent businessman and father-of-four who lived in a neighbouring street in the Roath area of Cardiff - but they went to the wrong house and killed Aamir.
South Wales Police said it remained committed to tracing and arresting Ege in connection with the murder.
After escaping custody in India five years ago, he is thought to have travelled across three continents.