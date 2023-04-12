Red Kite Challenge: Race organiser Dic Evans steps down
A man who launched a series of trail races will not organise this year's events for the first time in 20 years.
Dic Evans, 76, who set up Ceredigion's Red Kite Challenge in 2003, suffered a stroke before Christmas last year.
However, the series of races, which includes a half marathon, will return this year after Dic's running team took on the task of organising it.
The funds raised by the challenge will be donated to the stroke unit in Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
Last year's event raised £3,500 for the hospital's chemotherapy unit appeal, and since 2003 the Red Kite Challenge has raised more than £20,000.
Dic has said he is "ever so grateful" for all the messages of goodwill he has received.
Owain Schiavone, a member of the organising committee, said Dic wants to see the races continue even though he has had to stay in hospital since having the stroke.
"I don't think he would have had it any other way, so we thought we'd rally round because he's out of action and take all the pressure off in terms of organising the race," said Mr Schiavone.
The stroke has affected the left side of Dic's body - and from being a man who has kept himself fit, running most days and competing for Wales and Britain, he is now in a wheelchair and is having physiotherapy to help him to walk again.
"The day before I trained in the evening with the group, and then also did some work in the gym before leaving," said Dic.
"Then it went from that to twelve hours later to having a scan for a stroke. So the last time I moved, was to get into the hospital - that was the last time I walked.
"But the physios are fairly confident that things are going in the right direction."
Dic said his favourite goodwill message was from Welsh marathon runner Steve Jones, who broke the marathon world record in 1984.
"I know Steve well, because when I was captain of the Welsh cross-country team many years ago, he was a member of the team, a brilliant member," added Dic.
Fundraising is a large part of the Red Kite Challenge but Mr Schiavone said it was also an important event for runners of all abilities.
"It's the highest standard trail race in Wales. It attracts runners of the highest calibre. There's also an opportunity to be selected for Wales for an international race in Brittany in June," he said.
The challenge includes races for adults and several races in junior categories down to under 13s.
Junior race distances range from 3km to 10km, there's also a 10km seniors race as well as a half marathon. There's also an option to walk the same routes as the runners.
Emma Palfrey has taken part in both the half marathon and 10k and said "both are tough, so there's no easy (race) on it".
"I did it and got to the last hill and somebody said "It's a lovely view", but at that point, you're just head down and just want to get up the hills," added Ms Palfrey.
"It's definitely the best race in terms of the views that I've done. But challenging, very challenging."
Nia Teifi Rees, who will be running the course for the first time this year, said: "It's quite a tough course by the sounds of it so I'm not looking forward to that, but I think after I'll be quite chuffed with myself for completing it."
"Also, it's a way of paying Dic back in a way because he offers training for us for free. The only thing he asks is that we run it."
During the first Covid lockdown in 2020 Dic Evans - who was 73 at the time - completed a challenge he set himself to run a 1000 miles. He finished with a ceremonial run on Aberystwyth promenade.
Throughout a decades-long career he would run every day, so members of his running team were shocked when he had such a severe stroke.
Ms Palfrey added: "Dic had the stroke at Christmas time, which was a massive shock because he's fit and the last person you'd expect it to happen to.
"But, it's his race and he wants it to go ahead. When we would visit him in hospital, that's what he was saying 'the race, the race'.
"We're still getting input from Dic even though he's in hospital, he's still telling us what to do with the marshals we need, the sponsors we need."
Mr Schiavone said Dic is hoping to be out of hospital by the time of the challenge and many people who know him from his long career in running are wishing him well.
"Everyone who knows Dic, knows about his achievements but he's a very humble person as well, so he won't shout about all his achievements," he said.
"But, over the decades he is one of Wales' most famous runners and one of the best runners as well. So everyone's keen to support him and to support the race and to wish him well in his recovery."
The Red Kite Challenge is held around the scenic village of Devil's Bridge in Ceredigion and this year's event takes place on Saturday, 29 April.