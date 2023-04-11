Llangollen Eisteddfod decides to keep motto despite racism fears
The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has reversed a decision to change its 75-year-old motto over fears it could be deemed racist.
Some software translated part of the motto as "white world".
The eisteddfod said in March it would change the motto after consulting Welsh and non-Welsh speakers, experts and the Arts Council of Wales.
But after "carefully considering the public's response" it announced it had reversed the decision.
For more than 75 years the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod's full motto has been: "Byd gwyn fydd byd a gano. Gwaraidd fydd ei gerddi fo."
The line, from a verse by poet T Gwynn Jones, translates as: "Blessed is a world that sings. Gentle are its songs".
But the literal translation of "byd gwyn" into English is "white world".
In a statement, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod said: "We are committed to a public discussion in the future, to ensure that the eisteddfod motto is reflective of the world we live in today and the world we want to live in tomorrow.
"Our focus now is on delivering an eisteddfod which will bring together communities from around the world, in a joyful celebration of the power of music and dance to create understanding and harmony."