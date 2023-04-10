Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney awarded freedom of city
- Published
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been awarded the Freedom of Wrexham.
The honour was conferred upon them just hours before the Dragons' 3-2 victory over Notts County at The Racecourse.
Wrexham AFC's owners attended the ceremony at the city's Guildhall on Monday.
The pair, who have made a documentary about the club, were awarded the county's top civic honour by the council in December.
Deadpool star Mr Reynolds said at the event: "I think back to that first moment. We were on Zoom speaking to the Wrexham Supporters' Trust and I don't think I have ever been as nervy as I was in that exact moment."
That was the point he began to understand something "truly great" could be achieved.
"I'm so touched I get to be a part of this story," he said.
"I know that we are here so that you guys can thank us for some reason, but I feel like it is the other way around.
"We want to thank you for what you have given us. Words are too clumsy to quantify what it means to me."
Forging connections between people who live on different sides of the world had been "the greatest honour" of Rob McElhenney's life.
The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor said: "I firmly contend that connection of the people of Philadelphia, the people of Wrexham, I think you can find that in the middle of the United States, in the middle of Saskatchewan (in Canada), in Brazil, in China, I believe we are all the same.
"Very specifically working class people. If you saw in the show someone who looked like you or sounded like you, it's because they are you."
After the victory over Notts County Mr McElhenney wrote on Twitter: "I can't believe there was a time when I thought football was boring."
In December, council leader Mark Pritchard said: "These two Hollywood stars have had an incredible impact on both the football club and the community, and have helped catapult Wrexham onto the world stage."