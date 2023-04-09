Burry Port: Harbour public toilets needed, campaigners say
Visitors to a harbour are relieving themselves in sand dunes because of a lack of loos, campaigners say.
Campaigners took a dip in the sea and erected placards to highlight the problem at Burry Port, Carmarthenshire.
Carmarthenshire council said there were facilities at a "food and beverage franchise" and rail station 800m (0.8km) away.
But the campaigners want public toilets reinstated on the east side as some were removed in 2019 due to vandalism.
On Sunday, organiser Kathy Start said there was evidence people were relieving themselves in the dunes.
"The volunteers who collect rubbish from the beach continually come across the evidence, unfortunately," she said.
"There's nothing else people can do.
"We deserve dignity and the Human Rights Act says we should have dignity, but this isn't happening here and the council know it."
Swimmer Ann Studley, 53, who supports the campaign, said the toilet shortage affected people of all ages, including children.
"We do need an extra facility here," she said.
Sheila Amor, 74, who uses a mobility scooter, said a café's facilities were available during its opening hours only, along with facilities at a yacht club where she is a member.
"I can only usually come down when the yacht club is open... so I can use their toilets," she said.
"I know they say there are toilets at the station but, as you can see, I can't walk far."
Carmarthenshire council cabinet member, councillor Gareth John, said Pembrey and Burry Port council was "leading on the provision of temporary and longer-term permanent public conveniences for the east side of Burry Port harbour".
"Carmarthenshire County Council officers are in regular dialogue with the town council with regards to agreeing the siting for these facilities," he said.
The Welsh government said the Public Health (Wales) Act 2017 "requires each local authority to publish a local toilets strategy for its area".