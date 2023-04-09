Two fans hurt at Flint v Caernarfon's Cymru Premier game
- Published
Caernarfon Town FC said two of its fans were injured after crowd trouble during their Cymru Premier away match with Flint Town United.
North Wales Police said one fan had been taken to hospital after being "seriously injured" at Saturday's game.
The match at Flint's Cae y Castell ground was abandoned as the hosts were leading 2-0 in a relegation battle.
Flint Town tweeted: "As a club we utterly condemn the appalling behaviour of a minority of individuals."
In its statement late on Saturday evening, Caernarfon Town FC tweeted: "We wish to thank the paramedics, the St John's Ambulance workers and both club physios who rushed to assist our two injured supporters at tonight's match at Flint.
"Our thoughts at this time are with both supporters and we wish them a full and speedy recovery."
During the game, Flint Town chairman Darryl Williams told S4C's Sgorio programme: "We've called the police. They should be here any minute. These are very sad scenes."
'Violence came from nowhere'
He went on to say that "both sets of fans were here, both sets of fans were in fine voice. This violence came from nowhere".
The game was stopped in the 16th minute and the players were taken off the pitch, according to Flint Town.
"Following conversations between stakeholders and advice from the police, the match was abandoned," it said.
North Wales Police and British Transport Police were also present at nearby Flint Train Station to "prevent any further disorder" after the game.
North Wales Police put a 24-hour dispersal order in place in Flint until 18:30 BST on Sunday following the incident.
It gives officers the power to stop any groups from gathering and requires them not to return.
"Failure to comply with this dispersal order will result in arrest," said the force.
It has also appealed for witnesses to the "disorder" to get in touch.
Flint Town said a decision on any potential new date for the fixture would be communicated in due course.