Margam: Three in hospital after rave at Kenfig industrial estate
- Published
Three people have been taken to hospital after a large crowd gathered at an "unlicensed music event" on an industrial estate.
South Wales Police said in excess of 1,000 people attended the rave at Kenfig Industrial Estate, Margam, Port Talbot, which began on Saturday night.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it responded to calls from the scene and took three people to hospital.
"None of those persons are seriously injured," it said.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis said initial reports suggested 1,000 people and 70 vehicles were at the scene.
"A number of officers have been deployed. We are urging people to leave the site safely and stay away from the event," he said.
A large police presence remained at the scene on Sunday morning.
In a Facebook post, the force said an order had been put in place to direct people away from the site.