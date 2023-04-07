Eryri: A5 shut and cars towed away over illegal parking
- Published
Police closed the A5 in north Wales after scores of drivers parked illegally on the road.
Highway teams were seen taking away cars on the road on Friday near the boundary between Gwynedd and Conwy.
Traffic Wales said North Wales Police shut the road near Ogwen Cottage outdoor pursuits centre in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia, because of "inconsiderate parking".
At least five tow trucks were seen despite calls for sensible parking.
There were fears emergency vehicles would be blocked and at one point an ambulance had to be allowed through the congested scene.
It followed a similar appeal the previous day from the police force, Gwynedd council, Snowdonia National Park and the National Trust.
Illegally parked vehicles were also towed away from near Pen y Pass car park at the foot of Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, earlier on Friday.