Easter: Archbishop of Wales' message calls for fair society
- Published
The Anglican Archbishop of Wales has called on politicians to build a fair society.
The Most Reverend Andrew John said people needed hope and policies to help them flourish.
He was speaking after issuing a joint message with Wales' Catholic Archbishop Mark O'Toole.
Speaking before Easter, he admitted he had no easy solutions but said the cost of living had left people "struggling enormously".
He added: "The bills are high and houses are cold, and people are wondering whether or not they can pay the mortgage."
Society, he said, needed to rediscover "the creativity of compassion".
Christianity, he said, "isn't about planet me, it's about planet we".
At 15th Century St Tysilio's Church in Menai Bridge, on Anglesey, he said helping people to feel dignity and cared for was "as much a part of Easter as the message of the resurrection".
The Archbishop said Wales needed its political leaders to offer hope.
He said: "We have to shape a society which is fair. Hope isn't the province of Christians only. People need to feel hopeful.
"And that's why my message to those who hold responsibility in the national life of Wales (is) we need policies which make it possible for people not only to survive, but to flourish."