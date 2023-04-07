Ebbw Vale cable car closure 'less painful than other cuts'
The closure of a problem-hit £2.3m cable car has been defended by a council leader as "less painful" than cutting front-line services.
It is estimated "mothballing" the Ebbw Vale Cableway linking the town centre with its former steelworks will save Blaenau Gwent council £41,000.
It is part of £6.6m of cost-cutting.
Council leader Steve Thomas said a survey found most residents believed closure was "very acceptable, acceptable or neutral".
In 2018 BBC Wales learned that the the lift had to be stopped 252 times between its opening in 2015 and 2017.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, in a public consultation process on the 2023/2024 budget, most people did not see paying for the cable car as a priority.
The authority asked what was acceptable as it prepared to reform services and outline where potential cuts and savings were needed.
A total of 3,740 people commented, which the council said was the highest level of public response it has received for a budget consultation.
The majority chose to give funding priority to schools and social services.
'Costly and unreliable'
Mr Thomas said: "A series of savings proposals, financial efficiencies and income-generating projects were put together.
"All these were outlined to residents and stakeholders in an online survey and at face-to-face engagement events.
"Within this survey, 60% of residents said the cableway closure was very acceptable, acceptable or neutral.
"Of course, none of the councillors wanted to stop the use of the link, but when stacked against other possible front line service cuts, it was deemed to be one of the less painful options.
"The decision was to mothball the mechanical link for now whilst alternative external funding options for it are explored; that work is currently ongoing."
Welsh Conservative transport spokeswoman, Natasha Ashgar, said: "Many people questioned the point of the lift in the first place, and we now know that is has proven to be a costly and unreliable service.
"Whilst it may have encouraged more people to walk, surely steps and a more basic lift would have done the same job with less hassle."
Ms Ashgar said there were concerns that the empty site could become a flashpoint for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.
The lift travelled 140ft (43m) between two stations, dropping 75ft (23m) as it descended.
It was paid for with part of a £12m European Convergence Programme grant, a European Union programme for poorer areas, which included west Wales and the valleys.