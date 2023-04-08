Abergwili Junction: New steam railway station opens
- Published
A £1m steam railway station opening in Carmarthenshire could end parking problems for both train fans and hospital staff.
Abergwili Junction, near Carmarthen, has involved building a new road and parking spaces for 300 cars.
Visitors to Gwili Railway had until now been unable to get on trains at the junction, although it has run to the site since 2017.
Staff at the nearby West Wales General Hospital can also use the car park.
Parking for hospital workers has been a major problem in recent years.
The steam railway has been trying to cope with ever-growing crowds at its Bronwydd Arms site about three miles (5km) away.
It had 30,000 visitors last year and its chairman, Matt Bowen, said: "We started running trains to the Abergwili Junction site in 2017, but until now our passengers have not been able to join the train at this location.
"It has been the railway's aim for a number of years to build a new car park and access at the southern end of the line, which is on the edge of Carmarthen and adjacent to the main A485.
"Our previous joining point at Bronwydd Arms is delightful but had limited space and this was increasingly a problem during busy times."
The original railway joined Carmarthen to Aberystwyth in Ceredigion. It was closed in 1965.
'Dedicated volunteers'
The Gwili Rail Preservation Society formed in 1975 and since then the line has been slowly extending, with a long-term ambition to run services along the full 8.5 miles (13.6km) of owned track bed through the Gwili Valley to Llanpumsaint.
"Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated volunteers we have been able to raise the funds to complete the work and appoint a contractor to assist," said Mr Bowen.
He said many of the jobs on the site have also been carried out by volunteers.
The recently-completed road now leads to a large car park alongside the station with temporary station buildings to be improved in time.
Business administrator Jeremy John said: "This time last year the place was a jungle and I must pay tribute to our volunteers and other helpers who have created this remarkable station today.
"The original line goes back to 1860 when the intention was to link up with Cardigan but instead they got from Carmarthen to Aberystwyth."
The society runs two steam locomotives, one formerly from the Great Western Railway, and an Austerity model of a type which used to be used in industry.
It has 600 shareholders and 500 members of the preservation group.
Money to pay for the work has come from a variety of sources, including individuals and organisations, and the Community Asset Development Fund - which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Welsh government.