BBC Radio Wales broadcaster Nicola Heywood Thomas dies at 67
- Published
BBC Radio Wales broadcaster Nicola Heywood Thomas has died after an illness.
The host of the Radio Wales Arts Show, 67, who lived in Cardiff, began her career at BBC Wales straight from university as a news researcher.
She went on to work for Wales Today as a sub-editor, reporter and presenter, according to Regan Talent Group.
The mother-of-three is said to have been coping with "challenging health issues" before her death.
According to Regan, Ms Heywood Thomas also worked with ITV Wales as a reporter and was its main female news anchor for 18 years. She presented features and current affairs for the station, and won a BAFTA Cymru award for best music show.
Radio Wales editor, Carolyn Hitt said those at the station were "deeply saddened" by the news of her death.
Ms Hitt said Ms Heywood Thomas had been the voice of arts coverage in Wales for more than 25 years and was "hugely respected and admired".
The broadcaster brought to her work a journalist's insight and an arts fan's passion, she said.
"She was fascinated by performers and artists and the stories behind the work they created, and always looked for imaginative ways to communicate these stories," Ms Hitt said.
"Nicola championed Welsh culture and hated the idea that the arts were some kind of posh pursuit for the elite."
Ms Hitt praised her colleague for being hard working and for being "fantastic company".
"We have been astounded and deeply touched in recent months to witness her dedication to her Radio Wales programmes, even though she was facing such challenging health issues," she said.
"We will miss her creativity, her commitment and the warmth of her friendship.
"Wales has lost one of its greatest broadcasters."
Friend Hugh Canning posted on Twitter that the "broadcaster extraordinaire" had died.
Mr Canning said Ms Heywood Thomas was his oldest friend, adding: "We met in my first year at Oxford - 1972 - when she was 16 and I was 18 and we have been friends ever since.
"I owe her so much. RIP Nicola."