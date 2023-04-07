Museum Wales: Treasures at risk from £65m repair backlog
- Published
Crumbling buildings and a £65m maintenance backlog threatens Wales' treasures and heritage, according to the national museum.
Museum Wales said buildings with significant structural issues posed an "ongoing risk" to national collections.
The repair backlog includes £15m in items described as "critical" and "in need of urgent repair".
The Welsh government said the maintenance and development of Museum Wales' estate was a priority.
Wales has seven national museums with collections from around the world.
There are five million items in the national collection, including paintings, fine art and statutes as well as the library and archives, many housed in Grade I listed buildings such as the National Museum in Cardiff and St Fagans Castle.
The Senedd's culture committee wrote to Museum Wales asking for assurance the budget settlements from Welsh government did not put national collections at risk
Museum Wales' interim CEO Peter Holt called the settlement "reasonable over the next two years," adding: "The longer-term outlook is more uncertain and certainly poses challenges".
He added an assessment of the National Museum Cardiff found "significant investment" was required to repair the buildings mechanical, electrical and plumbing infrastructure, "the cheapest of these shows a further £25m is required over the next seven years".
To preserve the national collection, the museum said it needed an extra £90m of capital funding over the remainder of this decade.
Gerallt Nash has been the senior curator of buildings at St Fagans National History Museum in Cardiff for more than 30 years.
He said buildings required an "exceptional level of maintenance and craftmanship" to ensure the work is carried out properly".
"If we don't do this," he added, "then we are not looking after our heritage and of course the heritage that's kept and stored within them to be displayed to the public".
Delyth Jewell, chairwoman of the Welsh parliament's culture committee, acknowledged it was a tough financial climate, but hoped ministers would listen to the concerns.
"These items we're talking about in terms of the national collections they tell our story as a nation," she said.
"These are of such value and importance. It goes almost beyond monetary question. I really hope the government will be able to find a solution."
The Welsh government, which funds Museum Wales, said the maintenance and development of its estate, especially its historical buildings, was a priority for capital investment.
A spokesman added: "Despite the challenging financial settlement we have received from the UK government, in 2022-23 we have made an additional £474,000 capital funding available, which is on top of our grant in aid, as well as £2.7m revenue, of which £1.3m was provided to help with the increased cost of utilities due to inflations.
"Amgueddfa Cymru also receive further funding from trusts, foundations, donations and sponsorship."