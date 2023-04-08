Eryri: Almost 40 cars towed for illegal Easter parking on A5
- Published
Police have warned that illegal parking at a north Wales beauty spot will see more cars removed after almost 40 vehicles were towed at the start of the Easter break.
North Wales Police said parking on double yellow lines or obstructing roads in Eryri National Park - also known as Snowdonia - "risks lives".
The issue forced the A5 road to close on Friday.
Large groups are expected to visit the area again across the weekend.
Police are urging drivers to make use of the park and ride facilities available to help prevent further issues on the area's narrow roads.
On Saturday the force said in a statement that drivers in breach of parking rules would have their vehicles removed "at their own expense".
It said: "Whilst we appreciate people are visiting Eryri National Park to enjoy the weather and stunning scenery this Bank Holiday weekend, we are urging motorists to be responsible and think about where they park and to make full use of the park and ride facilities that are available.
"The irresponsible and dangerous parking we witnessed in Pen y Pass and Llyn Ogwen yesterday (Good Friday) not only risks lives, but also prevents emergency vehicle access.
"Almost 40 vehicles parked dangerously on the narrow mountain routes were recovered yesterday, including 29 near Llyn Ogwen and nine in Pen y Pass.
"Parking in other parts of Eryri National Park will continue to be monitored over the Bank Holiday weekend."
It added: "Any further vehicles found to be parked on the clearway, double yellows or causing an obstruction will also have their vehicle removed at their own expense. Please heed the warning."
On Friday Elizabeth Roberts, a local councillor whose ward covers the Ogwen area, said: "It was almost becoming a one-way road with cars parking the way that they were, and it made it difficult for emergency workers to get though.
"Drivers also park in front of driveways so local people cannot get out of their properties, and it has a big impact on families who want to walk around the area when cars park on the pavements."