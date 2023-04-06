Cost of living: Mums say careers hurt by high nursery fees
- Published
New mothers face falling back in their careers because childcare costs make it "impossible" to go back to work.
Freelance actor and writer Hanna Jarman, from Cardiff, said nursery fees for her six-month-old son Emrys in Splott cost £70 a day.
"There's jobs I'm going to have to turn down because it's not going to be worth my while," she said
The Welsh government has not said if free childcare will be extended as it is being in England.
Ms Jarman said sending Emrys to nursery for three days a week would "end up costing more than my mortgage. I can't afford to do that".
Another mother, and fellow actor and writer in Splott, Mari Beard, is facing the same situation with her 10-month-old son Bleddyn.
"If I did go back to work, it wouldn't cover the cost of the nursery," she said.
"As with a lot of women who have to stay home, it means that I'm out of the workforce for two to three years, dependent on childcare provision.
"It means I'm out of the loop really, of being part of my industry and having to turn down work because I don't have childcare."
Free childcare is already available in Wales for three and four-year-olds for 30 hours a week, 48 weeks a year, with plans underway to extend the scheme to all eligible two-year-olds.
But in March's Budget there was a promise to introduce free childcare in England for children as young as nine months by September 2025.
The Welsh government said it was already doing "much more" than what was currently being offered in England.
"What we see is an attempt in England to catch up with services that are already available here in Wales," First Minister Mark Drakeford said in the Senedd on 21 March.
"I'm not copying anyone else, this is devolved Wales where we make our own decisions."
Campaigners said more clarity was needed about what is and will be provided in Wales.
"Lots of parents I meet, either at the park or at soft play, say 'isn't this great, we're getting this new money through the UK government and we can plan our income streams accordingly'," said ex-Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd Bethan Sayed.
"I've had to say, 'slow down a minute', because we don't know how that money is going to be spent by the Welsh government."
Childcare providers have also raised concerns about having enough staff to cover demand.
Caerphilly nursery Menter Iaith has had to close one childcare club and reduce capacity because of staffing issues.
"We're allowed to take 32 children... we've had to cap it at 24 children as we don't have enough staff to be able to take the numbers," said childcare support officer Maria Lees.
The Welsh government said it was rolling out childcare to all two-year-olds and investing £70m in the sector.
A government spokesperson added: "We will consider how best to use the small consequential from the UK spring Budget to best meet the needs of people in Wales."