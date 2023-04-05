Sepsis: Woman, 24, dies weeks after getting flu symptoms
Family of a 24-year-old woman who died of sepsis just weeks after developing a sore throat have said they want others to be aware of the symptoms of the infection.
Bethannie Booth from Merthyr Tydfil said goodbye to her family and even planned her own funeral before being put into a coma.
Her family have thanked the hospital staff who cared for her.
They described her as the "most selfless and generous" person.
After discovering red bumps on her face, Bethannie called NHS 111 and was told it was probably acne.
Her sister, Nia-ffion Davies, 27, said: "She said to me that she didn't feel really well, that she felt really warm to touch. Her throat was hurting a little bit and she had a headache."
After going to Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf on 5 March, Bethannie discovered she had strep A and a collapsed lung.
She then developed sepsis, a life-threatening condition where the body's immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage tissues and organs.
Before being put into a coma, Bethannie texted her family members.
Megan Booth, 25, Bethannie's other sister, said: "She took a video just before she went into a coma, she was messing around. I think she knew.
"She texted my sister that she thought she was going to die.
"It kills me that she felt that, she must have been scared, but she was still able to crack a joke."
Bethannie also made plans for her own funeral.
Her father, Wayne Booth, said: "She told us what she wants, how she wants it, how to celebrate her life.
"She doesn't want the doom and gloom, she wants the happy colourful send off as she was a hearty, colourful person in life."
Bethannie was transferred to Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital in London where she spent two-and-a-half weeks on an ECMO machine, which takes over a person's breathing using an artificial lung.
After showing good progress, Bethannie was transferred back to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital where she re-developed sepsis and died on 31 March surrounded by her family.
Mr Booth said: "All four of us went in to see her. We were holding her hand and she took her last breath."
Ms Davies said: "She was so funny. So generous as well. She was the most selfless person I've ever met in my life."
In her funeral plan, Bethannie asked people to wear colourful clothes and bucket hats and requested that her two favourite songs were played.
Mr Booth said: "She wants people to celebrate her life. She wants all of her friends to have a pendant with her ashes so when they go to raves, Bethannie is with them."
Megan said the family had been overwhelmed by support, both from people on social media and in their community.
Koolers, a nightclub in Merthyr Tydfil that Bethannie used to visit, held a special tribute night for her on Saturday.
The family now want to raise awareness of the signs of sepsis, which can be difficult to spot.
Symptoms include difficulty breathing, blotchy skin and a rash that does not fade when a glass is rolled over it.
Mr Booth said: "If we can save one poor family going through what we've gone through, we've accomplished something.
"A sore throat is not always a sore throat."
Ms Davies added: "If you feel like things are wrong, if you suspect that anything's wrong, don't let anyone tell you that there's nothing wrong.
"Get a second opinion if you need a second opinion."
Ms Davies praised all of the medical staff who cared for her sister.
"We can't thank the doctors in every hospital that we went to enough," she said.
"They did amazing work for my sister and for our family."