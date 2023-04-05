Caerphilly: Tributes paid to man who died after altercation
- Published
A man who died after an alleged altercation in a street has been named as Benjamin Lloyd.
Paramedics found the 27-year-old unresponsive on Sunday after they were called to a property at around 09:45 BST in Abertridwr, Caerphilly county.
A 28-year-old man from the Caerphilly area has been charged with manslaughter and remains in custody.
Mr Lloyd's family described him as "one of life's true gentlemen".
In a statement, they said he was "so happy and positive all the time" and "always walked with a spring in his step".
"A kind, hardworking and generous man who had a lot of friends. You would struggle to find anyone who had a bad word to say about Ben.
"He leaves behind a very large number of family and friends who will feel his absence forever.
"There are six very heartbroken children who will miss play fighting and teasing their uncle Ben when he pops in for a 'quiet coffee'."
Gwent Police has appealed for information from anyone who was in White Street, near the library, who saw an altercation between two men between 20:00 and 22:00 on Saturday 1 April.
The 28-year-old charged with Mr Lloyd's manslaughter is due to appear before Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.