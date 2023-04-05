Powys: Man dies in BMW bike and Toyota truck crash
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a pickup truck on a major road in Powys.
The crash involving a white Toyota Hilux and a grey BMW motorcycle happened on the A44 near Nantmel at about 13:50 GMT on Tuesday, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
The motorcycle rider died at the scene, while his passenger was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
The Toyota driver also sustained minor injuries.
Both vehicles were travelling in the direction of Rhayader at the time of the crash.
Officers investigating the circumstances are asking that any witnesses get in touch.