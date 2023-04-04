Doreen Morris was stabbed to death with fork, inquest finds
A woman died having been stabbed with a fork after she disturbed a burglary, an inquest has heard.
Doreen Morris, 64, was killed at her home, Penrhyn Uchaf, on Anglesey, in 1994.
Joseph Carl Westbury stood trial for her murder but was cleared by a jury.
But a coroner found the evidence pointed to murder, and concluded the cause of Mrs Morris' death was unlawful killing.
Mrs Morris' inquest was reopened after a campaign by her daughter, Audrey Fraser.
Mr Westbury, known as Carl, died in 2016 after taking his own life.
His wife, Emma Westbury, told an inquest in Caernarfon that her husband admitted being at the property on the night of the killing, but insisted an accomplice killed Mrs Morris.
The inquest was re-opened last year, while the findings and conclusion of coroner Kate Sutherland were published on Tuesday.
Ms Sutherland said despite his confession to his wife, it was Mr Westbury who stabbed Mrs Morris.
Ms Sutherland's findings said Mr Westbury went to the bungalow with a man named Stuart Queen with the intention of burgling it.
Mr Queen previously told the inquest, via video link from his Saudi Arabia home, that he was not involved in the burglary, was not at the house that night and did not play any part in Mrs Morris' death.
"Mr Queen went up on the roof whilst Mr Westbury broke in through the back door, smashing the glass," Ms Sutherland said.
"Once inside the property Mr Westbury had a confrontation with Mrs Morris where he bit her ear, stabbed her in the neck with a fork.
"Together, they removed property and set the bungalow ablaze."
Ms Sutherland concluded that Mrs Morris died "having sustained traumatic injuries from being stabbed with a fork."
She said: "The evidence is indicative of murder, and I am satisfied that the appropriate conclusion of the inquest into the death of Doreen Morris is unlawful killing."
Ms Fraser said she now had the "correct" verdict and called for the criminal investigation into her mother's death to be re-opened.
North Wales Police said after the inquest: "We will now review and consider the findings of the inquest."