Felinheli: Two people cut free from wreckage after serious crash
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash involving three cars in Gwynedd.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on the A487 Felinheli bypass at about 18:20 BST on Monday.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews used hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment, as well as hand tools, to free the casualties.
Two people were cut free from wreckage and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.