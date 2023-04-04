Wales rugby star links dementia to mental health issues
- Published
A former British and Irish Lion has said his early onset dementia diagnosis could explain his mental health issues.
Ex-Wales wing Dafydd James revealed his diagnosis and has joined legal action against rugby's governing bodies.
The 47-year-old, who won 48 Wales caps, said he was speaking out about his "daily battle" to help others.
The Rugby Football Union (RFU), World Rugby and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said they were "saddened", but could not comment amid legal action.
James, who played for Scarlets, Bridgend and Pontypridd, had his career cut short in 2009 after he fractured a vertebra in his neck.
He has spoken about suffering panic attacks and anxiety after he stopped playing and said he has experienced challenges with his mental health since he was a teenager.
He was tested for dementia because "I was wondering what was wrong with me".
As well as early onset dementia, James, who lives in Margam, Neath Port Talbot, said he had also been diagnosed with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain condition.
He said: "In a way it probably highlights that I've got a little bit of an answer about why I feel the way I do.
"I suffer with my mental health and in a way it's quite cathartic to tell people because I'm trying to help other people who are suffering and there's plenty of people out there who are suffering."
James said he had explained his diagnosis to his sons "who don't really understand" but had noticed changes in him.
"They're kids and they're very supportive, I'm lucky in that regard, I'm blessed," he added.
James, who won three caps for the British and Irish Lions during their 2001 tour of Australia, said he got "extreme headaches" as well as "agitated, frustrated skin" itching all over his body.
"I would like to get more information and learn about it and if that information can be passed on to future generations - then it's worthwhile," he said.
James is one of 169 former rugby union players, including Ryan Jones and Alix Popham, taking legal action against World Rugby, the WRU and the RFU.
They accuse the governing bodies of failing to protect them against permanent brain injuries.
Lawyers representing the players said more former rugby union, league and football players were due to join the legal action on Tuesday.
The rugby union claim alone could total hundreds of millions of pounds because of the long-term care some players may need.
While any legal action could be complicated and protracted, James hopes the cases will make the game safer.
"I think there's a duty of care on both sides to make it safer so there's longevity and the game can move forward," he said.
"To the guys who are suffering, I think knowledge is key to understanding. I just think that knowledge is key and I think it's important that people practice with care.
"Long may the game survive and thrive, I'm certainly not one of these people that wants to see the demise of the game, it's given me so much pleasure."
A statement from World Rugby, the WRU and the RFU said: "We care deeply about every member of the rugby family and have been saddened by the brave personal accounts of Dafydd and other former players who are struggling with health issues.
"Whilst legal claims prevent us from speaking to Dafydd directly, we would want him and his family to know that we care, we listen and we never stand still when it comes to further cementing rugby as the most progressive sport on athlete welfare."