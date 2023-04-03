Cardiff: Man in court accused of attempted murder of courier
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a delivery driver was hit and dragged under his van.
The incident happened on North Road, one of the main routes into Cardiff city centre, on 28 March.
Christopher Elgifari, 31, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.
The case was adjourned until 10 May and no application for bail was made.
Cardiff Magistrates' Court were told last week that the victim, Mark Lang, was making deliveries as an Evri driver in Laytonia Avenue.
Nicholas Evans, prosecuting, told magistrates Mr Lang, who was carrying a parcel, attempted to stop the vehicle while it was being driven "at speed".
The court heard "Mr Lang was dragged under the van and the parcel was lodged in the windscreen".
The vehicle was driven on to North Road towards the city centre for a distance of 800 yards (740m), and when its stopped Mr Lang was trapped under the van and not breathing with extensive injuries.
The court heard Mr Lang had brain injuries and multiple lacerations.