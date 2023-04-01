Dinorwig: Instagram plea after people rescued from quarry ledge
People are being urged not to take unnecessary risks at beauty spots to post photos on social media after a group had to be rescued from an unstable quarry ledge.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team helped three people after two became stuck at the Dinorwig slate quarries, Gwynedd.
The incident happened at about 13:00 BST at Sinc Galed quarry hole, known to climbers as California.
The team is urging inexperienced people to avoid exploring quarries.
Posting to Facebook, the rescue team said: "With no set plan in mind, they decided to scramble to the top of the eastern wall of the quarry hole up towards Pen Garret.
"This is an area of the quarry that even experienced rock climbers have avoided, being described as 'hideous' and 'harrowing'," the statement said.
The rescue team added the group were "wise" to call for help after two people became stuck on an unstable ledge about 35m (115ft) from the top of the cliff.
Twelve team members attended, and one was lowered on a rope to the group's location.
The team then set up a two-line hauling system at the top of the cliff and each person was hauled safely to the top in separate lifts.
'No Insta post worth the risk'
Rescuers said they were concerned that an "upsurge in visitor numbers in recent years" had led to more risk taking.
"While we understand the urge to explore such historic manmade landscapes, there are increasing concerns at both the volume and nature of trips being made into these dangerous places," the statement said.
"There are many hidden dangers in the slate quarries that we can't always account for. Such unseen hazards can pose a considerable risk to rescuers or emergency services personnel called to assist persons in difficulty in these areas.
"The old buildings and infrastructure of the slate quarries are over half a century old and in various states of rust and decay.
"No Instagram story is worth the level of risk that some people are unwittingly taking."