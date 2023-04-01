Dover ferry: Pupils wait hours to arrive for Easter trips
Easter trips organised by schools in Wales are being disrupted and face cancellation due to delays at Dover.
A critical incident has been declared at the port as coaches wait to be processed in a spell of bad weather.
Pupils at Ysgol Gwynllyw, based in Pontypool, Torfaen, are leaving 12 hours later than planned for their skiing trip in Austria after a last-minute bus cancellation.
The port has apologised for the "prolonged delays".
"The children's faces fell when they heard that the trip could be cancelled," said sports teacher at Ysgol Gwynllyw Rhiannon Howells.
"We've had to cancel the trip several times because of Covid already so some of the pupils have been waiting three years to go."
She said her pupils arrived at 08:30 BST "ready to go" at 09:00 but now face setting off 12 hours later after the bus company they arranged to travel with presumably cancelled after havoc at the port in Kent.
About 82 children between the ages of 13 and 15 are going on the trip.
Ms Howells added: "We are worried that we will be caught in the delays and be stuck on a bus but we're hopeful that we will arrive by tomorrow night.
"We've prepared quizzes on both buses and we have enough DVDs but I hope the children will sleep through it tonight."
The port said car volumes had built through the morning and there was a one-hour wait for them to get through border controls.
P&O Ferries estimated one to two hour delays for cars trying to reach the port, and this morning it reported delays of two to three hours for coaches.
The port advised passengers to check with their ferry operator for updates, allow plenty of time for their journey and "ensure they have some food, drink and entertainment with them".
Ysgol Plasmawr, in Cardiff, tweeted that its pupils arrived in France at 06:50 local time after a 12-hour coach wait.
St Joseph's High School, in Newport, tweeted that its pupils waited more than five-and-a-half hours until they made it France.
Cardiff's Radyr Comprehensive School, Stanwell School, Ysgol Plasmawr and Bishopton Comprehensive in Swansea have also said their pupils have arrived at their respective destinations for their Easter getaways.