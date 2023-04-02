Bridgend: Housing estate maintenance cost frustration
- Published
Residents have complained about being required to pay ongoing maintenance costs on some new build estates.
Bridgend Central councillor, Independent Steven Easterbrook raised the issue at a meeting of Bridgend County Borough Council, saying several householders had been in touch.
Fees can be charged for carrying out work like grass cutting.
Council leader Huw David said powers were limited but the Welsh and UK government were looking at the issue.
Mr Easterbrook said: "Obviously certain development companies might build the homes then decide they don't want the estates adopted by the council and opt to charge for the services themselves, but I think we have to look at that more now and question if it's right, and what could be done about it in the future."
Daryl Llewellyn, 35, who lives on the Longacre housing estate in Bridgend, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that maintenance charges can cost him more than £250 each year.
"We've had delays with street lighting being replaced, as well as damage to the roads and waste areas which can often take months to be repaired, and if the work's not being done we're basically just paying that money for a parking space," he said.
A spokesperson for the property management company First Port said: "We are currently progressing a small number of maintenance issues in relation to areas of the development that we manage."
Sarah Smith, who lives nearby, said: "I pay around £120 every six months for maintenance fees and for my car parking space to be leased.
"It's annoying because we're paying the extra costs for these services that others across the borough wouldn't have to pay."
Labour council leader Mr David said: "Ultimately this will require national legislation for this practice to be controlled as it is not within our powers to limit that."