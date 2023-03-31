Wrexham FC: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney lose £3m
- Published
Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have lost nearly £3m in a year since taking over Wrexham FC.
But the pair have pledged to carry on backing the club, despite the financial hit.
A statement on the club's website said the loss was despite turnover being up five times on the previous year, at almost £6m.
Most of that was made up of matchday income, kit and sponsorship.
Newly-released accounts for the 12 months to the end of last June showed a loss of £2.914m.
The file, sent to Companies House, showed the figure was down to a surge in player wages and football costs.
At almost £3.94m, it was almost triple the previous year's figure of £1.34m.
However, accounts show the club has seen a surge in turnover - £5.972m in the year, an increase of 404% on the £1.48m in the previous year.
Matchday income accounted for £2.65m, retail sales in the club shop and online raised £1.303m while sponsorship and advertising made £1.053m.
The directors' report which accompanied the accounts - signed by Humphrey Ker, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - said the loss was disappointing, but predicted.
It also said the loss to Grimsby Town in last season's play-off semi-final only "served to strengthen the collective resolve to gain promotion" this season.
Reynolds and McElhenney originally set up a company called R.R. McReynolds LLC to buy the club for £2m in 2021.
Wrexham AFC said within the year to June 2022, the firm gave a loan of £3.67m to the club, which included the funds to buy the freehold of the Racecourse ground as well as £1.2m of investment in the form of shares.
The directors said there was "no immediate pressure" to repay the loans that funded the ground and stadium improvements and want the club to become self-sufficient.
They added: "We remain committed to playing a full part in the life of the club and making a positive difference, in every way, for the benefit of everyone in this wonderful place we have taken to our hearts."