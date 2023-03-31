James Allchurch: Podcaster guilty of racist crimes
- Published
A podcaster has been found guilty of distributing racist and anti-Semitic content.
James Allchurch, of Pembrokeshire, denied 15 counts of distributing a recording stirring up racial hatred.
A jury at Swansea Crown Court found him guilty of 10 counts and not guilty on five.
The 51-year-old uploaded the podcasts to his Radio Aryan website, since rebranded Radio Albion.
Judge Huw Rees told to Allchurch to expect a custodial sentence "that will not be measured in months", for "using vile and inexcusable language which I regard as a stain on humanity".
"No-one should express themselves this way," he added.
Allchurch was granted conditional bail and will be sentenced on 28 April.
During the trial, the jury was told by prosecutor Jonathan Rees KC that the podcasts were "highly racist, anti-Semitic and white supremacist in nature" and included talk about hanging black and Jewish people.
Allchurch used the alias Sven Longshanks, a reference to King Edward I, who was also known as Edward Longshanks and was responsible for expelling Jewish people from England in 1290.
He denied there was racial hatred within a comment that white people were "superior in most measurable ways".
The jury was played 15 episodes of the podcast, broadcast between 17 May 2019 and 18 March 2021.
In the recordings, Allchurch was joined by guests including now-jailed National Action co-founder Alex Davies and American neo-Nazi Daniel Kenneth Jeffries, also known as Grandpa Lampshade.
Audio played included a song lauding Adolf Hitler while another recording advocated racial segregation.
The podcasts were often uploaded along with inflammatory cartoons, the jury was told.
The webpage for one podcast was shown to the court with the accompanying cartoon having the caption: "Anything you say can and will be used against you by the Jewish press."
Allchurch told the court he was disabled and unable to work and spent about 12 hours a day making podcasts and maintaining his website.
He accepted donations through a bitcoin link on the website but said he did not receive a formal salary.
Allchurch insisted he was not calling for the return of the British Empire in one recording.
He told the court there was "lots wrong with it" but added: "It is encouraging people to be proud of their people and to be a good representative of them."
He told the court all races had things to be proud of but confirmed he opposed multiculturalism.