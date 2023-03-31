Caerphilly: Two arrests after boy, 13, hit in crash
- Published
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a teenage boy was taken to hospital following a crash.
The crash happened on St Martin's Road, Caerphilly, at about 14:40 BST.
It involved a car, a van and the 13-year-old boy, who was a pedestrian.
Gwent Police said two Cardiff women, aged 51 and 42, who were both in the van, were arrested on suspicion of causing injury through careless driving and drug-driving.
The pair remain in custody and inquiries are ongoing.
St Martin's Road remains closed and the condition of the boy has not been released by police.