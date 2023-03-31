Caerphilly: Two arrests after boy, 13, hit in crash

A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the crash
A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the crash

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a teenage boy was taken to hospital following a crash.

The crash happened on St Martin's Road, Caerphilly, at about 14:40 BST.

It involved a car, a van and the 13-year-old boy, who was a pedestrian.

Gwent Police said two Cardiff women, aged 51 and 42, who were both in the van, were arrested on suspicion of causing injury through careless driving and drug-driving.

The pair remain in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

St Martin's Road remains closed and the condition of the boy has not been released by police.

Police and ambulances were called to the scene and inquiries are ongoing

Related Topics