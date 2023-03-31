Michael Obafemi: Man sentenced for sending racist tweet
- Published
A man has been sentenced for sending a racist tweet to Swansea footballer Michael Obafemi.
Josh Phillips, 26, from Cwmbwrla in Swansea was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.
Phillips sent the abusive tweet in response to Swansea's announcement of his loan move to Burnley Football Club.
Phillips previously admitted sending a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, at Swansea Magistrates' Court.
In his victim impact statement, Michael Obafemi said: "The racial abuse I've received is totally unacceptable.
"It doesn't matter what I do as a job, I'm a human being and I don't deserve this sort of behaviour."
Swansea Magistrates' Court previously heard Phillips was out with friends and got drunk before he sent the tweet on 28 January after learning of Mr Obafemi's transfer.
He later deleted the tweet, and two days later he had sought information on how to deactivate his account.
Police traced the message back to Phillips' phone, and when interviewed by officers, Phillips said he stupidly made the comment after drinking and removed it shortly afterwards.
He described the word as disgusting, telling the police he was disappointed by his own actions.
Phillips was sentenced for an offence of sending a message on a public communications network that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing.
Matthew Henson of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "Hate crime is truly abhorrent and has a significant detrimental impact on victims and the wider community.
"The CPS is committed to tackling hate crime in all its forms when cases pass our legal test, and has an enormous amount of concern for all victims of hate crime."
The CPS' sports lead prosecutor Douglas Mackay said: "We will continue to work closely with the police, football authorities and fan groups to stamp this out, to make sure that football is a game for everyone and not one that discriminates against anyone.
"We call on football fans to report incidents of hate crime and other criminality to the football clubs or the police."