Michael Obafemi: Man sentenced for sending racist tweet
- Published
A man has been sentenced for sending a racist tweet to Swansea footballer Michael Obafemi.
Josh Phillips, 26, from Cwmbwrla in Swansea was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.
Phillips sent the abusive tweet in response to Swansea's announcement of his loan move to Burnley Football Club.
Phillips previously admitted sending a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, at Swansea Magistrates' Court.
In his victim impact statement, Michael Obafemi said: "The racial abuse I've received is totally unacceptable.
"It doesn't matter what I do as a job, I'm a human being and I don't deserve this sort of behaviour.
"This has shocked me, and it made me feel sick. This person abused me, the colour of my skin and my race."
Judge Christopher James also imposed an alcohol ban of 120 days, 25 days of rehabilitation, and 160 hours of unpaid work.
Phillips is banned from going to any Swansea City football match for three years, home or away, or from going to a licensed premises within 2,500m (8,200ft) of Swansea.Com stadium when Swansea City are playing a match.
Swansea Magistrates' Court previously heard Phillips was out with friends and got drunk before he sent the tweet on 28 January after learning of Mr Obafemi's transfer.
He later deleted the tweet, and two days later he had sought information on how to deactivate his account.
Police traced the message back to Phillips' phone, and when interviewed by officers, Phillips said he stupidly made the comment after drinking and removed it shortly afterwards.
'Offensive message'
He described the word as disgusting, telling the police he was disappointed by his own actions.
Phillips was sentenced for an offence of sending a message on a public communications network that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing.
Sentencing Phillips, the judge told him: "You posted an offensive message which was grossly offensive, abusive and racially aggravated.
"It was posted on a social media platform with no boundaries, meaning the audience is global.
"You caused significant distress to Michael Obafemi, his family and his friends. No one deserves to be treated in this way. There is no explanation on why you used such a vile word."
The court heard Phillips, who has no previous convictions, "deeply regrets" his actions.
His solicitor Mark Davies told the court: "My client has pleaded guilty to an offence which is appalling and wholly unacceptable."
Mr Davies added Phillips has faced "significant consequences for his actions".
"Football is his only hobby. He has held a season ticket for Swansea City since the age of four. He has attended every home game," he said.
"His life is now completely upside down, and deservedly so. The incident has caused a number of friends to no longer want to connect with him. He's been sacked from his job for gross misconduct."
Matthew Henson of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "Hate crime is truly abhorrent and has a significant detrimental impact on victims and the wider community.
"The CPS is committed to tackling hate crime in all its forms when cases pass our legal test, and has an enormous amount of concern for all victims of hate crime."
The CPS' sports lead prosecutor Douglas Mackay said: "We will continue to work closely with the police, football authorities and fan groups to stamp this out, to make sure that football is a game for everyone and not one that discriminates against anyone.
"We call on football fans to report incidents of hate crime and other criminality to the football clubs or the police."