Cwmbran: One man dies and another critical after car crash
A 30-year-old man has died and a 23-year-old man is in a critical condition after a car crash involving two cars.
It happened on Greenforge Way in Cwmbran, Torfaen, at about 16:10 BST on Thursday.
The 30-year-old passenger of a Skoda Octavia was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 23-year-old driver was taken to Southmead Hospital, Bristol, where he is in a critical condition.
Three passengers from the other car involved were also taken to hospital.
A 23-year-old woman and two boys aged five and three were travelling in the Ford Focus - their injuries are not thought to be serious.
Officers from Gwent Police attended, along with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Wales Air Ambulance and Welsh Ambulance Service.