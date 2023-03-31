Barmouth: David Redfern jailed for 14 years for bed mix-up murder
A man who murdered a 71-year-old woman who mistook his home for a B&B and got into his bed has been jailed for 14 years.
Margaret Barnes, from Birmingham, died after being attacked in July 2022 while she was visiting Barmouth, Gwynedd.
David Redfern, 46, was given a life sentence at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday.
Margaret Barnes' daughter, Natalie Barnes, told the court the murder had "completely destroyed our family life".
Redfern found Mrs Barnes asleep in his bed and dragged her downstairs before kicking and stamping her to death.
Mrs Barnes had been out drinking with friends and had been planning to stay at a B&B on Marine Parade, where Redfern lived.
She mistakenly went into Redfern's house and went straight to his bedroom and fell asleep.
Prosecutor Michael Jones said this was a "mistake that ultimately cost her her life".
Before Redfern was sentenced, Natalie Barnes told the court: "Every morning, we wake up, struggling to cope with the fact that we will never see her again.
"My dad and my brother can't come to terms with the fact that mum called out for them as she was dying, but they were unable to help her.
"It has literally destroyed our family. We no longer talk about anything other than mum's death.
"It is no longer enjoyable to see each other. Dad has completely withdrawn from family life.
"Mum didn't need to die. We don't understand why she had to."
Mrs Barnes' granddaughter, Robyn Barnes, fought back tears as she read a victim impact statement to the court.
"My grandmother was taken from us in a way we never imagined," she said.
"We struggle to think how she suffered in the last few moments of her life.
"There's an empty seat at our table at Christmas and for birthdays.
"She will never be there for the milestones in my life. She will never see me get married. She will never be able to meet my children.
"We miss her every day. We will miss her forever. We are completely heartbroken."
Rhian Jones, speaking on behalf of the CPS, said: "David Redfern's reaction to the mistake was unjustified and completely out of proportion to the situation.
"The strong evidence presented by the CPS has resulted in this conviction, and justice for Margaret Barnes.
"Her loss will continue to be felt by her family and friends, who have our deepest sympathy, but we hope the conclusion of the case will help them in their grief."