Oscar Mayer: Hundreds of jobs at risk at Flint factory
- Published
Hundreds of jobs could be at risk at a ready meals firm after it announced a redundancy consultation.
Oscar Mayer told staff on Thursday that it planned to shift the manufacture of some products from Flint to Wrexham.
It said "many" of Flint's 330 roles were at risk if staff could not move to the new site, about 30 minutes away.
It said the consultation would begin in April and last 45 days, when a decision would be made on the future size of the Flint base.
The firm said it had not seen a return to pre-pandemic sales since the end of Covid lockdowns.
It said problems had been made worse by rising production costs, coupled with the cost of living crisis.
Sales had fallen short of expectations by more than 10% in the past few months and the firm, it said, saw little sign of that changing.
Chairman Peter Thornton said: "Consulting our colleagues on a potential transfer of production and jobs has been a desperately difficult decision to reach."
He said the firm would help workers find new jobs if they could not commute to Wrexham.