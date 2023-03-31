Water bikes: New law prompts calls for rider licences
Campaigners have called for a licence requirement for water bike riders as new rules come in to curb irresponsible users.
The new law came into force on Friday as the UK government warned people "riding a jet ski recklessly or causing harm" faced fines or up to two years in prison.
It said the new law would crack down on dangerous use of water bikes.
But one MP says the new law does not go far enough.
Campaigners for water bike safety said it was that a child as young as 12 can legally drive a jet ski in the UK, whereas riders in countries like France, Spain, Croatia and Denmark must have a licence and be 16.
Watercraft users in the UK are now bound by the same laws that apply to ships, and give more powers to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to prosecuted irresponsible riders.
Arfon MP Hywel Williams, whose constituency takes in the Menai Strait between the Welsh mainland and Anglesey which has seen deaths in water bike incidents, said he was "glad" the UK government listened to concerns about the danger "jet skis pose to swimmers and wildlife".
Jane Walker, 52, was killed on the Menai Strait in August 2020 when she was hit by a water bike while on holiday in north Wales with her family.
Investigators said neither Ms Walker nor the boat's driver had the knowledge or skills they needed, and were too close to each other while travelling at speed.
Mrs Walker's husband, Kevin, said afterwards that he did not want his wife's death to be used as a reason for more curbs on water bikes, describing the incident as "very much a freak accident".
But Mr Williams wants the UK to follow the example of some EU countries and have a training programme and a proper licensing system for riders.
The Plaid Cymru MP said he fears the threat of punishment is not enough to prevent the irresponsible use of water bikes - and said it was possible for someone as young as 12 to currently drive one.
"A jet ski driver does not need a licence - unlike in most other EU countries and beyond, which already have a strict licensing system in place," he said.
Other near-misses include a 16-year-old kayaker who warned in August 2019 that "hostile" water bike users could seriously hurt someone after he felt targeted while on holiday near Criccieth.
Mr Williams added: "In recent years, we've seen a significant rise in the level of complaints about the misuse of jet skis along coastal communities in Gwynedd, including the harassing of local sea life such as dolphins and sea birds, not to mention the personal tragedies that have arisen when accidents do occur."
He said while the new laws were a "step in the right direction", it merely "treats the symptoms and not the cause".
Ben Porter, an ecologist and wildlife photographer based in Machynlleth, Powys, said he feared the unregulated use of water bikes was harming wildlife around the Welsh coast.
He said: "Our wildlife is so important - and the sea birds are really vulnerable to disturbance.
"It's not all jet skiers - some have an awareness and that's what it comes down to - just being aware of what is around you.
"I think licencing would help - and if you got have training alongside gaining the licence in marine code that element of education would help."
Scott Beeland runs PWC Gwynedd, a website promoting safe use of sea scooters, and said irresponsible use of water vehicles by a minority "tars us all with the same brush".
"Jet skiers have been around a long time - the vast majority are responsible users.
"There are teachings out there that advise on how to use [them] safely - the only problem is it isn't mandatory. Making it mandatory could help."
He said the new regulations were "welcome as a whole", but that fairness was needed.
The Department for Transport said: "We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by incidents involving jet skis - it's important that people can enjoy them safely."While serious accidents in the UK are rare, our new law will crack down on the irresponsible minority who use jet skis and similar vehicles dangerously."