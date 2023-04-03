Caerphilly: Man arrested for murder after fight
- Published
Police investigating the suspected murder of a 27-year-old man in Caerphilly county have made an arrest.
Paramedics were called to Cefn Ilan Road, Abertridwr, at about 09:45 BST on Sunday after a man was found unresponsive inside a property.
Gwent Police said on Monday a 28-year-old man from the Caerphilly area has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police have appealed for information an altercation between two men in Caerphilly on Saturday.
Det Supt Nicholas Wilkie asked that "anyone who was in White Street, near the library, who saw an altercation between two men between 8pm and 10pm on 1 April" to get in touch.