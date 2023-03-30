Welshpool: Do not eat dead deer found by road, say police

Police have appealed for the person who took the deer to contact them

A person who picked up a dead deer from the side of a road has been warned not to eat it.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to the A458 Golfa straight at 06:50 BST on Thursday, after a car collided with the animal one mile (1.6km) from Welshpool.

The deer was badly injured and had to be put down by a vet.

Some time between 08:00 and 08:50, the deer was removed from the road by a member of the public, police say.

They have warned them not to eat the animal, as it poses a health risk.

"Due to the level of medication administered by the vet, the deer is a health risk and we're concerned the person who found it might plan to eat it," a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.

"If this was you, please call 101 and an officer will come and collect the animal to be properly disposed of."

