Mostyn: Two taken to hospital after car and bus crash
A man and woman were taken to hospital after a crash between a car and double-decker bus.
The male driver and the female passenger were extricated from the car in Mostyn, Flintshire, on Wednesday, according to north Wales' fire service.
Some passengers on the double-decker bus are believed to have received minor injuries, a spokesman added.
The crash happened at about 18:30 BST, when emergency services, including the Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene.
Two people were taken to hospital by road - one to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire and the other to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.
The A548 Coast Road was closed at Mostyn between the old Lletty Hotel and the junction with Hafod y Ddol Road.
Arriva said: "We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in an road traffic collision at approximately 18:30 GMT, and we are currently assisting the police with their enquiries."