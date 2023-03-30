Wales tourism: Plans for tax move a step closer
- Published
Plans for a tourism tax on holidaymakers in Wales have moved a step closer.
Legislation allowing local authorities to introduce a levy will be put to the Senedd within the next two years, the Welsh government has said.
It has also published the findings of a public consultation on the topic.
Supporters say the tax would contribute towards maintaining and investing in holiday destinations - opponents say it would put people off visiting Wales.
Similar charges are commonplace around the world, used in more than 40 destinations including Greece, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Catalonia.
"Some local authorities are for it - I don't think we're talking a huge amount of money, it'll be a couple of pounds extra for the accommodation sector," said joint chairwoman of Anglesey Tourism Association Nia Jones.
"The important part is that is spent on the tourism infrastructure and if that happens and people can see the visible and tangible benefits of the tax then we wait to see how it works."
However, Ms Jones accepted there are opponents to the tax, describing it as a "hot potato" in tourism.
"The accommodation sector is still struggling after Covid, I'm hearing that many places are not full for Easter," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"Its particularly quiet, there's still a degree of nervousness in businesses operating at the moment so there will be a split in how the trade will view a tourism tax in Wales.
"We're nervous [about the tax] because its new, because the industry is still quite volatile after Covid."
Welsh Conservatives Shadow Minister for Tourism Tom Giffard said: "Nothing says welcome to Wales more than Labour announcing they will be pressing ahead with their toxic tourism tax as families gear up for the Easter holidays.
"Tourism supports one in seven jobs in Wales enabling people to pay council tax, helping to tackle the issues that Labour claim a tourism tax would fix.
"The Labour government should be working with the industry to boost this vital sector instead of taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut."
The tax would need to be paid by anyone staying overnight in Wales, to contributes to the costs which local authorities face.
The Welsh government has previously said that the levy would be for each council to control.
They would choose whether or not to introduce the charge "according to the needs of their communities".
The Welsh government said it received more than a thousand responses to the public consultation about how best to implement a tax, which closed last December.
It found support across most local authorities and across other organisations, it added.
However, it also said many responses came from representatives of the tourism industry and many disagreed with the principle of a visitor tax.
Rebecca Evans, the Minister for Finance and Local Government, said: "Tourists across the globe can be sure of a warm Welsh welcome when they come here.
"But, we can't pretend that tourism doesn't have an impact on our communities and this really is just about doing what countries, regions and cities around the world are doing - asking tourists to pay a small contribution."
Ms Evans said the tax amount is currently in development, looking at where other countries have pitched their tourism tax rate.
"We do understand the impact that day visitors have on local communities but I think that in terms of creating a tax that is simple, fair and stable, an overnight levy is much more easy to implement than one which taxes day visitors," she said.
"For example, how you go about identifying day visitors, and collecting a levy in a proportionate way."