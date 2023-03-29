Cardiff courier dragged under stolen van critically ill
- Published
A man has been arrested after a courier was hit and dragged under the van he was using to deliver parcels.
The incident happened on North Road, one of the main routes into Cardiff, on Tuesday afternoon.
It has left a 54-year-old man critically injured in the University Hospital of Wales. A 39-year-old man is in police custody.
South Wales Police said the white delivery van was stolen before the vehicle hit the victim.
"During the theft, it is believed the van collided with the owner who has then been carried by the vehicle for a considerable distance until it came to a halt," Det Ch Insp Matt Powell said.
"This is a shocking incident, and our thoughts are with the victim's family who continue to be supported by specialist officers."
Dr Tamer Sayed, who was working across the road from where the incident happened, said "it all happened so fast".
He said his CCTV showed the man being hit at the traffic lights and being dragged for about a further 50m (165ft).
"We immediately ran out and checked him but by that time, the driver had run away.
"We weren't sure who was running away or why."
The chief executive of International Academy said he and his colleagues blocked the road until emergency services arrived and helped treat the man's injuries.
"They came and did an amazing job and took charge of the whole situation."
Drivers were advised to avoid the area on Tuesday afternoon and football fans heading to the Wales-Latvia game at Cardiff City Stadium were advised to take another route.
Police are continuing to investigate and appealing for information.