TV star David Jason discovers daughter, 52, by Port Talbot ex
- Published
Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason has revealed he has a daughter with an actress from Port Talbot.
Abi Harris, 52, is said to have been born in 1970 after he and her mum, Jennifer Hill, had a relationship.
The 83-year-old actor is said to be getting to know Ms Harris and her 10-year-old son, Charlie.
Sir David told the Mirror: "To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement.
"However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can.
"My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family."
The actor, whose credits include the detective series A Touch of Frost, also has a 22-year-old daughter Sophie with his wife Gill Hinchcliffe who he met on a TV set.
Ms Harris has reportedly followed in her father's footsteps having appeared in Doctor Who, Strange Chemistry and audio adaptations of British espionage series The Avengers.