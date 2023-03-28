Lola James murder accused once smashed up house, jury told
- Published
A man accused of murdering his partner's toddler once "smashed up" their home with a hammer after taking Xanax, a court has heard.
Lola James died after a "catastrophic head injury" and 101 surface injuries.
Her mother, Sinead James, 30, who denies causing or allowing Lola's death, was giving evidence at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.
Her partner Kyle Bevan, 31, denies murder. Mr Bevan will not be giving evidence.
The court heard that Mr Bevan had told Ms James he was "an old spice head" who used other drugs including amphetamines, Xanax and cannabis during their relationship.
But Ms James said the drugs never made him behave badly towards the children.
On one occasion, Ms James told the court that Mr Bevan became violent, "kicking off" after taking Xanax.
'He would cook them dinner'
Ms James said she took her children to a friend's house because she "wanted to get the kids away from the situation", but told the court that Mr Bevan had not harmed them.
She said: "He got a hammer and hit my light switches in my kitchen. He smashed my house up.
"He was in my face so I pushed him away from me. He was having a go at me."
James said that Bevan felt "ashamed" the next day, and agreed "not to take drugs in the house".
She added that he would not take drugs in the same room as her children, and that she had been "dead against" drugs but also began taking amphetamines while with Bevan.
Ms James told the jury that she never had "any concerns" about Mr Bevan's behaviour towards Lola or her other children.
She said her relationship with Bevan was "totally different" from the allegedly abusive relationship she had with her previous partner Stephen Harris, after which she began taking medication for anxiety and depression.
David Elias KC, representing Ms James, detailed her previous partners including Mr Bevan, asking: "Who was more important to you, your children or your ex-partner?"
At each turn, Ms James told the jury: "My children."
Mr Bevan moved into Ms James's house with her children in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in March 2020, around a month after their relationship started, the court heard.
"He was really good. He would cook them dinner. He would do stuff with them. He'd always be buying them loads of stuff that they didn't need but he wanted to treat them," Ms James told the jury.
Mr Elias asked Ms James about a number of injuries sustained by Lola and in the weeks and months before the girl's death.
Ms James explained what she understood had caused each injury and said she never felt concerned for any of the children.
On the night that Lola sustained the injuries that would lead to her death, Ms James told the court that she fell asleep watching TV, leaving Lola downstairs with Mr Bevan.
In the middle of the night, she heard "a bang and a scream coming from Lola", the court heard.
When she went to check what had happened, Mr Bevan was sitting at the bottom of Lola's bed hugging her, and told Ms James: "I've got this."
At this point, Ms James told the court she had no concerns about Lola and went back to sleep.
But the next morning, Mr Bevan woke her to tell her that Lola had fallen down the stairs.
Ms James cried in the stand as she told the jury how she wondered "what's happened to my baby?" when she saw Lola.
The trial continues.