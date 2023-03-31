Aberfan teacher who rescued children dies aged 82

Pupil Dilys Pope, who was 10 at the time of the disaster, previously told the South Wales Argus: "My leg got caught in a desk and I could not move and my arm was hurting. The children were lying all over the place. The teacher, Mr Williams, was also on the floor. He managed to free himself and he smashed the window in the door with a stone."I climbed out and went round through the hall and then out through the window. I opened the classroom window and some of the children came out that way. The teacher got some of the children out and he told us to go home."