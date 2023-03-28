Caerphilly businesses asked to let public use toilets for free
- Published
A council is calling on businesses to offer their toilets free of charge for public use.
Businesses who agree to take part in Caerphilly council's scheme will be given a sticker to display in their window.
The local authority closed many of its public toilets to save money.
One councillor questioned why businesses should be expected to open up their toilets if the council is "not prepared to do it."
Most of Caerphilly's remaining public toilets are in libraries, leisure centres and some cafes.
The local toilets strategy was presented to Caerphilly council's environment and sustainability scrutiny committee at a meeting held on 21 March.
The strategy report found poor provision of public toilets can negatively impact vulnerable groups such as older people, with some less likely to leave the house because of a lack of adequate facilities, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Corporate director for economy and environment at the council, Mark Williams, said there was no legal duty on the council to provide public toilets.
"As part of the austerity measures a number of years ago that were imposed on us by central government, this council took the decision to cease the provision of public toilets as part of that exercise to save significant amounts of money, which we had to do at the time," Mr Williams said.
Independent councillor Nigel Dix queried why businesses should be expected to provide such a service.
"If the council aren't going to provide toilets to save money, why would the businesses do it?" Mr Dix asked.
"If we're not prepared to do it as a multi-million pound organisation, why would the local shop if they're not going to get any remuneration or help to do it?"
Tudor Davies, representing Bargoed, said the council previously provided local businesses with a £500 grant to offer their toilets to the public.
But Ceri Edwards, environmental health manager at the council, said the grant is no longer available.
Ms Edwards said feedback suggested that without additional monitoring and cleaning, businesses would not be prepared to offer facilities for free.
The public toilets strategy will be considered by the full council.